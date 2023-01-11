LogiTron (LTR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.48

LogiTron (LTR) traded down 23.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One LogiTron token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LogiTron has a total market cap of $601.92 million and $5.48 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LogiTron has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LogiTron alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 118.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.67 or 0.00443085 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.78 or 0.01128316 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,485.81 or 0.31295957 BTC.

About LogiTron

LogiTron was first traded on March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here. LogiTron’s official website is logitron.io.

Buying and Selling LogiTron

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogiTron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogiTron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LogiTron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LogiTron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LogiTron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.