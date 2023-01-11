Loom Network (LOOM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $58.05 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $50.06 million and approximately $58.05 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,102,002,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

