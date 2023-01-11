Loom Network Price Tops $0.0455 on Major Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $50.14 million and $57.16 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,102,002,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

