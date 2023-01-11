Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 475.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 152,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LOW traded up $4.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.44. 38,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.86. The company has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $254.71.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.52.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

