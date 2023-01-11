Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.33. 49,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,451. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $254.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.