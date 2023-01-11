Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $114,725,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 251.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 331,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,115,000 after buying an additional 237,382 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 208,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,313,000 after buying an additional 131,756 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Barclays lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.22.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $309.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

