Lumi Credits (LUMI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $719.94 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

