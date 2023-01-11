Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Luxfer Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LXFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Luxfer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Luxfer by 25.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Luxfer by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Luxfer by 26.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Luxfer by 10.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 102,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luxfer

(Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.