Luxurious Pro Network Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $21.12 Million (LPNT)

Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Luxurious Pro Network Token has a market cap of $21.12 million and approximately $57,425.45 worth of Luxurious Pro Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Luxurious Pro Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002069 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Luxurious Pro Network Token has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Luxurious Pro Network Token Profile

Luxurious Pro Network Token’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,200,000 tokens. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official message board is blog.lpntoken.io. The Reddit community for Luxurious Pro Network Token is https://reddit.com/r/lpntokenproo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official Twitter account is @officiallpnt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Luxurious Pro Network Token is www.lpntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Luxurious Pro Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “LPNT is being introduced to improve the experience of financial transactions. In simple words, a process for international transactions without any mediation is the objective of this financial revolution. LPNT is a decentralized multi-utility cryptocurrency based on ERC20 protocol of Ethereum Blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

