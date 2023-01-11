LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at UBS Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $81.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

NYSE LYB traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $92.78. 120,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.61.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

