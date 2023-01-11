Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 12,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 12,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Mace Security International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

