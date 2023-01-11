Maiar DEX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46,974.30 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $56.22 million and approximately $46,974.30 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00041642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005693 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00018836 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00241307 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001827 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $52,224.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

