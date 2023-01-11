Maker Price Reaches $620.26 on Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Maker has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $606.39 million and approximately $24.49 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be purchased for $620.26 or 0.03559878 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 118.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.13 or 0.00442491 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.58 or 0.01305704 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.58 or 0.31254028 BTC.

About Maker

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.