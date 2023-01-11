Mammoth (MMT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,132.66

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Mammoth has a market cap of $19.32 million and approximately $12,132.66 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mammoth

MMT is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00276228 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,645.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

