Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Tops $15.84 on Major Exchanges

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for $15.84 or 0.00090920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and $59,886.43 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manifold Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 118.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.13 or 0.00442491 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.58 or 0.01305704 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.58 or 0.31254028 BTC.

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manifold Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manifold Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.