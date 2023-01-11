Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 243,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,903,194 shares.The stock last traded at $18.70 and had previously closed at $18.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 145.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 100.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

