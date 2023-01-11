Maple Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.81 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 60.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $5.89 or 0.00033816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $22.81 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maple has traded 85.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 163.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00442272 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.03 or 0.01296360 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.60 or 0.31238507 BTC.

About Maple

Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

