Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.61

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.61 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 141.40 ($1.72). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 141.10 ($1.72), with a volume of 5,527,461 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.77) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.89) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 147.17 ($1.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.59.

In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £29,275.23 ($35,666.70).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

