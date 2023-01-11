Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.16

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 18133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Marlin Technology Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marlin Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $196,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Marlin Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

