Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Marriott International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MAR traded up $3.73 on Wednesday, hitting $156.89. 28,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.36.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.