Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $7.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.07. 23,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.08.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $246,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

