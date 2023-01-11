Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.89

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.89 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 40.58 ($0.49). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 41.34 ($0.50), with a volume of 977,307 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marston’s from GBX 59 ($0.72) to GBX 54 ($0.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 44.40 ($0.54) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marston’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 84.60 ($1.03).

Marston’s Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.62. The company has a market cap of £276.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.81.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

Featured Articles

