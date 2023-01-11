Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.89

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40.89 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 40.58 ($0.49). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 41.34 ($0.50), with a volume of 977,307 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 44.40 ($0.54) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marston’s from GBX 59 ($0.72) to GBX 54 ($0.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 84.60 ($1.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.62, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £276.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.81.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

