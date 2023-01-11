Martin Ive Acquires 900,000 Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Martin Ive acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($65,789.47).

Seeing Machines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SEE opened at GBX 6.49 ($0.08) on Wednesday. Seeing Machines Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.66 ($0.13). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of £269.73 million and a PE ratio of -10.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Seeing Machines from GBX 12 ($0.15) to GBX 10 ($0.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

