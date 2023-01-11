Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $173.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

MASI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $156.06. 29,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Masimo has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $262.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,818 shares of company stock worth $5,992,495 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth about $711,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

