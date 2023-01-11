Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) PT Raised to $170.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

MASI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $153.45 on Wednesday. Masimo has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $262.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,818 shares of company stock worth $5,992,495. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,656.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 87.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading

