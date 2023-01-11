Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Maximus has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years. Maximus has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Maximus to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Maximus Price Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Maximus has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average is $63.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.38. Maximus had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Maximus by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Maximus by 92.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Maximus during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MMS. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Articles

