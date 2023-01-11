Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.82

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.79. Medicure shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 1,202 shares trading hands.

Medicure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Medicure had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 11.93%.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in Canada and the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

