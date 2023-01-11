Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Raised by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 117,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 46.4% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 17,149 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 32.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 86,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.36.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.59. 21,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,248,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.26. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

