Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 553,700 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 515.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $42.86.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.