Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $3.10 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 706.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,430 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

