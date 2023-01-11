Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Lowers Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $144.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.77 and a 200 day moving average of $126.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

