Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 17,000 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,450,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.84.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.