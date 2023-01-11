Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 2,033 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $1,201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,068,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,251,000 after acquiring an additional 191,200 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 59.5% during the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

