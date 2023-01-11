Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 290,000 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 290,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 44,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,735,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 28,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet Price Performance

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.