Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 361 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Broadcom by 61.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,619,000 after acquiring an additional 376,342 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 163.8% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 301,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,088,000 after purchasing an additional 187,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 44.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 602,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,135,000 after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom Stock Performance

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $574.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $533.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $240.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

