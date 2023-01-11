Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Down to $13.79

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.79, but opened at $13.44. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 12,940 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 182.94% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. Analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

