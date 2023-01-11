MELD (MELD) Price Tops $0.0222 on Exchanges

MELD (MELD) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One MELD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MELD has a market capitalization of $32.69 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MELD has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,470,505,107 tokens. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02398289 USD and is up 5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,540,425.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

