MELD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.95 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. MELD has a total market cap of $31.95 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can now be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MELD has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 120% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00442355 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.65 or 0.01123443 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,469.09 or 0.31244365 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,470,693,701 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02398289 USD and is up 5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,540,425.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.