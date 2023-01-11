Melissa Werneck Sells 3,500 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,549,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

