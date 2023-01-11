Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.5% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.41. 104,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,426,382. The firm has a market cap of $279.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average of $96.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

