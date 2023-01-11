Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,419 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,183. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $135.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.77.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

