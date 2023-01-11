Merit Financial Group LLC Has $15.53 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $15,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,520,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,305,304 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 70,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $73.14. 4,853,990 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $71.67.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.