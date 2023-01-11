Merit Financial Group LLC Has $186.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $186,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $220.77. 5,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,474. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $311.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.55 and a 200-day moving average of $229.90.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

