Merit Financial Group LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 181.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,055.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 25.0% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $760.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $712.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $663.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $899.97. The stock has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.43.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

