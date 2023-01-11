Merit Financial Group LLC Has $46.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $46,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,441 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 461,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,340,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BIV traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.09. 3,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,427. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $86.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

