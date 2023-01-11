Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $7.73 Million in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 232,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 4.92% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IUS traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

