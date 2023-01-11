Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 2,190 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after buying an additional 13,126,188 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after buying an additional 6,060,171 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after buying an additional 1,557,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.55. 23,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,446,485. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $157.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

