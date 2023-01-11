Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTH. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of MTH stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $98.96. The stock had a trading volume of 372,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.52. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.52.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.69. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

