Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,012 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,927,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,047,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 337,000 shares during the period. Washington University purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after buying an additional 2,141,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 18,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,216. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.57 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.23% and a negative net margin of 1,749.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

